Out of lockdown and into Tier 3?
Leicester could come out of lockdown and directly into Tier 3 meaning for most things wont change much.
After lockdown: What is the new three tier system?It's tougher than last time following complaints the previous system wasn't sufficient.
PM: People who test negative to be given more freedomPrime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed all regions across England under the toughest Tier 3 restrictions will be offered a six-week surge in testing when the lockdown ends on December 2.
The..
Prime Minister announces Covid-19 winter planEngland will face tiered coronavirus restrictions until the end of March,despite the latest successful vaccine trials and rapid tests presenting a“route out of the pandemic”.