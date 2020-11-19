Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election

President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success.

Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's 16 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

Before the vote, the board heard over three hours of testimony and public comments from election officials, party officials, and members of the public.


