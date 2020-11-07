Global  
 

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League.


Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling [Video]

Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Stade Rennais v Chelsea: Champions League match preview [Video]

A closer look at the stats as Chelsea travel to Rennes in the ChampionsLeague.

Barcelona rests Messi, De Jong in Champions League match

 The Champions League has been Barcelona’s safe haven this season, so much so that the club will leave Lionel Messi at home for Tuesday's match in Ukraine...
Man City target Grealish - Tuesday's gossip

 Man City target England midfielder, Man Utd confident goalkeeper will stay, plus more.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke' [Video]

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the scheduling oftheir 3-1 victory over Everton as an “absolute joke”. United returned fromtheir embarrassing Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in theearly hours of Thursday morning yet had to kick off at Goodison Park at12.30pm on Saturday.

Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir: Dean Henderson 'could become world class'

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Champions League game...
Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester [Video]

A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.

'Textbook performance from a Mourinho side' [Video]

Former Manchester United and Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Bosnich was impressed by the Spurs set-up in their weekend win over Manchester City and says Jose Mourinho's side 'controlled the game..

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy [Video]

Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty..

