Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke' Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the scheduling oftheir 3-1 victory over Everton as an “absolute joke”. United returned fromtheir embarrassing Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in theearly hours of Thursday morning yet had to kick off at Goodison Park at12.30pm on Saturday.

The Champions League has been Barcelona’s safe haven this season, so much so that the club will leave Lionel Messi at home for Tuesday's match in Ukraine...

Stade Rennais v Chelsea: Champions League match preview A closer look at the stats as Chelsea travel to Rennes in the ChampionsLeague.

Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.