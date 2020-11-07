Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the scheduling oftheir 3-1 victory over Everton as an “absolute joke”. United returned fromtheir embarrassing Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in theearly hours of Thursday morning yet had to kick off at Goodison Park at12.30pm on Saturday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published