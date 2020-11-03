Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:50s - Published
Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling

Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling

Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian football manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, withBruno Fernandes’ brace added to by Marcus Rashford’s penalty and a late goalfrom substitute Daniel James.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke' [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the scheduling oftheir 3-1 victory over Everton as an “absolute joke”. United returned fromtheir embarrassing Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in theearly hours of Thursday morning yet had to kick off at Goodison Park at12.30pm on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Substitute Cavani inspires Man Utd comeback win

 Edinson Cavani inspires Manchester United to come from two goals down and win at St Mary's Stadium.
BBC News
Southampton v Manchester United: Premier League match preview [Video]

Southampton v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United prepare to head to the southcoast and face Southampton in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club [Video]

Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club

The UK’s cyber security agency is assisting Manchester United over a cyberattack earlier this month which has left the football club unable to yet fullyrestore their computer systems. The Premier League club confirmed the hackingon November 20 and said it was not “aware of any breach of personal dataassociated with our fans and customers”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Barca presidential candidate wants Neymar - Friday's gossip

 Barca presidential candidate wants Neymar, Lyon drop Arsenal target Aouar, Man Utd retain Dembele hope, plus more.
BBC News

Manchester United will not say if they have received ransom demands over cyber attack

 Manchester United will not say if they have received ransom demands over the cyber attack on the club last week that forced them to shut down their systems.
BBC News

İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. İstanbul Başakşehir F.K.

Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat [Video]

Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat

Bruno Fernandes scores a double to help Manchester United topple Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:47Published

Man Utd 4-1 Istanbul Basaksehir: Bruno Fernandes scores twice in win

 Bruno Fernandes scores twice as Manchester United beat Istanbul Basaksehir to close in on a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.
BBC News

Fernandes scores twice as Man Utd close in on knockout stages

 Bruno Fernandes scores twice as Manchester United beat Istanbul Basaksehir to close in on a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.
BBC News
Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir [Video]

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Zidane laments Real's awful start, lack of consistency [Video]

Zidane laments Real's awful start, lack of consistency

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane cannot explain why his team played so poorly in their 2-1 loss at home to Alaves, just three days after beating Inter Milan so comprehensively in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:12Published
Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.The Reds will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-0 loss to Atalanta inthe Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Champions League: Real Madrid win 2-0 at 10-man Inter; Atalanta stun Liverpool

 Real Madrid produced its most complete performance yet in this season’s Champions League to beat 10-man Inter Milan 2-0 on Wednesday. Eden Hazard converted a..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Solskjaer calls on Man Utd to respond to 'blow' of Basaksehir defeat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conceded his side cannot afford another off night...
News24 - Published

Solskjaer hails Man Utd ‘intent’ after blitzing Istanbul Basaksehir; rates Van de Beek and Cavani starts

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Manchester United for showing their intent from the off against Istanbul...
Team Talk - Published

Man Utd's likely XI vs Istanbul Basaksehir as Solskjaer's squad is confirmed

Manchester United will look to avenge their previous defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir when the...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Shoot



Related videos from verified sources

'Man Utd continue to back Solskjaer' [Video]

'Man Utd continue to back Solskjaer'

Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper says Manchester United continue to back manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite two straight defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:40Published
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir was 'a punch in our stomach' [Video]

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir was 'a punch in our stomach'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Manchester United's Champions League defeatto Istanbul Basaksehir as "a punch in our stomach". “The only way I know of –well, I hope the players as well – to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership [Video]

Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published