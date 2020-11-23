Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Presidential Transition Moves Forward As GSA Declares Biden The 'Apparent Winner'

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Presidential Transition Moves Forward As GSA Declares Biden The 'Apparent Winner'

Presidential Transition Moves Forward As GSA Declares Biden The 'Apparent Winner'

President-elect Biden will now have access to the agencies, information and funding needed for a presidential transition.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US agency allows formal Joe Biden transition to President to begin

US agency allows formal Joe Biden transition to President to begin The General Services Administration has ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the "apparent...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CTV News


GSA announces it will provide Biden with the resources to begin the presidential transition

Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, told Biden in a letter she had...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Biden's presidential transition can formally begin, U.S. agency says

The U.S. federal agency that must sign off on the presidential transition told president-elect Joe...
CBC.ca - Published


Related videos from verified sources

GSA Tells Biden Team They Can Begin Formal Transition Process [Video]

GSA Tells Biden Team They Can Begin Formal Transition Process

The General Services Administration has told President-elect Joe Biden they're ready to start the formal transition process, allowing Mr. Biden access to key funding, office space, classified..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:00Published
Biden Transition Can Formally Begin [Video]

Biden Transition Can Formally Begin

(CNN)The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines [Video]

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines . The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday. Mayorkas, who served as deputy Homeland Security..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published