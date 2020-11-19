GSA Tells Biden Team They Can Begin Formal Transition Process
Natalie Brand reports on General Services Administration allowing Biden transition to move forward after delay (11-23-2020)
Presidential Transition Moves Forward As GSA Declares Biden The 'Apparent Winner'President-elect Biden will now have access to the agencies, information and funding needed for a presidential transition.
Biden Transition Can Formally Begin(CNN)The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator..
Kerry Will Be Climate Czar, No Senate Confirmation NeededFormer Secretary of State John Kerry will return to government. President Elect Joe Biden's transition team has announced that Kerry will tackle climate change. Kerry will serve on the National..