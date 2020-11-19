Global  
 

GSA Tells Biden Team They Can Begin Formal Transition Process

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:24s - Published
GSA Tells Biden Team They Can Begin Formal Transition Process

GSA Tells Biden Team They Can Begin Formal Transition Process

Natalie Brand reports on General Services Administration allowing Biden transition to move forward after delay (11-23-2020)


