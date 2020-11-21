Saints Report: Taysom Hill makes most of first career start

Global  
 

Despite Saints Quarterback Drew Brees missing just nine starts during the course of his 15-year career in New Orleans, the back up QB position has never been more important for the Saints, who are now 6-0 in games Brees doesn’t start dating back to last season.

- - - - - 5-0 with teddy bridgewater, las- year... and now 1-0 with- taysom hill, this year.

- in his first-ever career start- at quarterback... at 30 years o- age...- hill overcame some early-game - - - jitters... to lead the black an- gold, to a 24-9 win.- mostly known for his speed... - hill completed 18 of 23 passes,- for - 233 yards... and had a 57-yard- touchdown to emmanuel - sanders called back... due to a- holding penalty.

But in the - end... the b-y-u alum put the - game on ice, with his - legs... scoring from two yards- out, in the third quarter... an- - - - 10 yards out, in the fourth.- and even with brees, on injured- reserve... his presence was - very much felt, on the field...- on sunday.- - "if i'm being honest, i didn't fully understand- what it took to be a starter in- the nfl until i got here and i- had the opportunity to- learn from drew.

And man, drew- has been with me every step of- - - the way this week cause we- watched film and he was just- constantly asking me what i - needed and- - - - how he could be helpful and so- he was so critical.

He was such- a comfort for me- to have around, and i look up t- him so much and he's become one- - - of my best friends."

After the game... hill- acknowledged cutting back on- the number of designed runs...- despite rushing for 51 yards, o- 10 carries.

- - in the first half... alvin- kamara scored from three yards- out... his 50th touchdown, in - saints history.

- that ties him for sixth place,- with joe horn... now trailing - only the- likes of marques colston... mar- ingram... deuce mc-allister...- dalton hilliard... and jimmy- graham.

- also on sunday... kamara also - became the first-ever - player, in n-f-l history... to- record at least 500 yards - rushing and receiving... in eac- of his first four seasons...




