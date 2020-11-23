Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World stocks cheered by transition, vaccines

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:44s - Published
World stocks cheered by transition, vaccines

World stocks cheered by transition, vaccines

Stocks gained on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to begin his transition added to an already brighter mood from progress made on COVID-19 vaccines and the prospects for a speedy global economic revival.

Francis Maguire reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden's cabinet, election certifications, Trump's turkey pardon: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Joe Biden is expected to announce Cabinet members, additional states to certify their election results and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Virginia Democrats, Thrilled With Biden Victory, Aren’t Looking for Carbon Copy

 Suburban women who played a huge role in Joe Biden’s victory are not convinced that they need a white man to win their governor’s race next year.
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories November 24 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday November 24th: Biden to name national security team; GSA signs off on presidential transition; Los Angeles County could implement..
USATODAY.com
US agency declares Biden ‘apparent winner’ - clearing way for transition [Video]

US agency declares Biden ‘apparent winner’ - clearing way for transition

A federal US agency has ascertained that Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” ofthe November 3 election, clearing the way for the start of the transition fromDonald Trump’s administration.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Stocks Open Higher on Wall Street on Latest Vaccine Hopes

World stocks and Wall Street futures rose Monday after more good news on potential vaccines but...
Newsmax - Published

News24.com | Asia stocks boosted as Biden starts White House transition

Most Asian markets rose Tuesday as news that Donald Trump's team will now work with Joe Biden to...
News24 - Published

Covid: World's poorest must not be 'trampled' in vaccine race - WHO

The Word Health Organization warns wealthier nations against buying up stocks of vaccines.
BBC News - Published