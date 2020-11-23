World stocks cheered by transition, vaccines
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:44s - Published
1 minute ago
World stocks cheered by transition, vaccines
Stocks gained on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for U.S. President-elect
Joe Biden to begin his transition added to an already brighter mood from progress made on COVID-19 vaccines and the prospects for a speedy global economic revival.
Francis Maguire reports.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AP Top Stories November 24 A Here's the latest for Tuesday November 24th: Biden to name national security team; GSA signs off on presidential transition; Los Angeles County could implement..
USATODAY.com
2 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
World stocks and Wall Street futures rose Monday after more good news on potential vaccines but...
Newsmax - Published
21 hours ago
Most Asian markets rose Tuesday as news that Donald Trump's team will now work with Joe Biden to...
News24 - Published
2 hours ago
The Word Health Organization warns wealthier nations against buying up stocks of vaccines.
BBC News - Published
13 hours ago