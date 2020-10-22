Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mark Ruffalo reunites with Jennifer Garner for Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Mark Ruffalo reunites with Jennifer Garner for Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project

Mark Ruffalo reunites with Jennifer Garner for Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project

Mark Ruffalo is reuniting with his 13 Going On 30 co-star Jennifer Garner in Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Ruffalo Mark Ruffalo American actor

Mark Ruffalo thinks he doesn't deserve Hulk role [Video]

Mark Ruffalo thinks he doesn't deserve Hulk role

Mark Ruffalo thinks he doesn't deserve to be playing the Hulk.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Trending: Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. defend Chris Pratt after he's dubbed Hollywood's worst Chris, Emma Roberts blocked [Video]

Trending: Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. defend Chris Pratt after he's dubbed Hollywood's worst Chris, Emma Roberts blocked

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner American actress, producer, and entrepreneur

Jennifer Garner Grandma Emoji For Halloween [Video]

Jennifer Garner Grandma Emoji For Halloween

Despite how different things are this year due to the pandemic, Jennifer Garner is kicking off Halloween 2020 on a strong note, and we couldn't love her more for it. For her costume, the 48-year-old actor transformed into the grandma emoji — complete with faux wrinkles, glasses, and a poufy white wig. "This Halloween I dressed up as my favorite emoji: 👵🏻👵🏻👵🏻👵🏻👵🏻♥️.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Matthew McConaughey convinced Jennifer Garner not to quit Dallas Buyers Club [Video]

Matthew McConaughey convinced Jennifer Garner not to quit Dallas Buyers Club

Jennifer Garner has divulged that she nearly quit Dallas Buyers Club due to the stress of combining motherhood with her career, but some kind words from co-star Matthew McConaughey convinced her to stay.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds Canadian actor

Ryan Reynolds Recorded Over 400 Videos for Crewmembers' Families and Friends | THR News [Video]

Ryan Reynolds Recorded Over 400 Videos for Crewmembers' Families and Friends | THR News

After 300 cast and crewmembers from 'Red Notice' had to live in a "sequestered bubble," the actor showed appreciation to their families, friends and even some pets: "I made videos for their dogs."

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:57Published

Ryan Reynolds recalls his final conversation with Alex Trebek: 'It's still heartbreaking'

 Ryan Reynolds is looking back on his last conversation with beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek during an interview with Extra.
USATODAY.com
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to take over Welsh Soccer Team [Video]

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to take over Welsh Soccer Team

The actors have taken the next step in investing in Wrexham AFC, one of the world's oldest pro soccer clubs.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Mark Ruffalo & Jennifer Garner Will Play Ryan Reynolds' Parents in 'The Adam Project'

13 Going in 30‘s Jenna Rink and Matty Flamhaff are reuniting! It was just announced that Mark...
Just Jared - Published

Zoe Saldana & Jennifer Garner Add More Star Power to 'The Adam Project' Movie with Ryan Reynolds

Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner are officially joining The Adam Project. According to Variety, the...
Just Jared - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener to star in 'The Adam Project' [Video]

Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener to star in 'The Adam Project'

Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener have become the latest stars to join the cast of Netflix movie 'The Adam Project'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:50Published
Greek island goes green with Volkswagen electric transport deal [Video]

Greek island goes green with Volkswagen electric transport deal

The new experimential project on a Greek island that could revolutionise green transport and renewable energy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published
Man Pushed Onto Subway Tracks In Brooklyn Speaks To CBS2 [Video]

Man Pushed Onto Subway Tracks In Brooklyn Speaks To CBS2

In the exclusive interview with CBS2's Christina Fan, he relived the harrowing ordeal, but also asked for empathy for people with mental illness.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published