I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here live trial divides camp



The camp was divided during the 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here' live trial on Friday (20.11.20) as the men - the Lords - took on the women - the Ladies - on Friday night (20.11.20). Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 02:08 Published 4 days ago

Jordan North and Shane Richie bag nine stars in 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here' trial



Jordan North and Shane Richie bagged nine stars in the Viper Vault trial on 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here'. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:13 Published 1 week ago