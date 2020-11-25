Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Confirmed Tornado Touchdown in Arlington Texas Tuesday Night

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 04:10s - Published
Confirmed Tornado Touchdown in Arlington Texas Tuesday Night

Confirmed Tornado Touchdown in Arlington Texas Tuesday Night

The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that a tornado did touch down in Arlington, Texas Tuesday night, November 24.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tornado sirens wail across northern Texas as severe weather warnings issued [Video]

Tornado sirens wail across northern Texas as severe weather warnings issued

A severe thunderstorm hit parts of northern Texas on Tuesday (November 24) bringing lightning, hail and high-speed winds.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Sirens ring out across Dallas as severe weather warnings issued [Video]

Sirens ring out across Dallas as severe weather warnings issued

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Raw Video: Storms Move Through North Arlington As Sirens Wailed [Video]

Raw Video: Storms Move Through North Arlington As Sirens Wailed

Severe weather moved through North Texas on Tuesday night prompting Tornado Warmings in several counties.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:23Published