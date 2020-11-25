Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

The Duchess of Sussex shared her loss in an opinion piece for 'The New York Times,' titled, 'The Losses We Share.'.

Markle was pregnant with her and Prince Harry's second child when she "felt a sharp cramp" while changing her first-born's diaper in July.

I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right, Meghan Markle, via 'The Losses We Share'.

I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second, Meghan Markle, via 'The Losses We Share'.

Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over.

I tried to imagine how we'd heal, Meghan Markle, via 'The Losses We Share'.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, .

About 10% of pregnancies result in miscarriage, but many women don't talk about their experiences.

Despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning, Meghan Markle, via 'The Losses We Share'.

Markle ended the piece by taking the opportunity to address the impact that the pandemic, racism and police brutality has had on the world this year.

As much as we may disagree, as physically distanced as we may be, the truth is that we are more connected than ever because of all we have individually and collectively endured this year, Meghan Markle, via 'The Losses We Share'