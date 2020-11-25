Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Meghan Markle , Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage .

The Duchess of Sussex shared her loss in an opinion piece for 'The New York Times,' titled, 'The Losses We Share.'.

Markle was pregnant with her and Prince Harry's second child when she "felt a sharp cramp" while changing her first-born's diaper in July.

I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right, Meghan Markle, via 'The Losses We Share'.

I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second, Meghan Markle, via 'The Losses We Share'.

Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over.

I tried to imagine how we'd heal, Meghan Markle, via 'The Losses We Share'.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, .

About 10% of pregnancies result in miscarriage, but many women don't talk about their experiences.

Despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning, Meghan Markle, via 'The Losses We Share'.

Markle ended the piece by taking the opportunity to address the impact that the pandemic, racism and police brutality has had on the world this year.

As much as we may disagree, as physically distanced as we may be, the truth is that we are more connected than ever because of all we have individually and collectively endured this year, Meghan Markle, via 'The Losses We Share'


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage in July

Markle said that she lost her second child after feeling a ‘sharp cramp’ while changing her son...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostE! OnlineCBS NewsFOXNews.comBBC News


Lorraine Kelly says Meghan Markle's miscarriage 'hit home' after own baby loss

Lorraine Kelly says Meghan Markle's miscarriage 'hit home' after own baby loss The Scots TV presenter opened up on her own devastation at suffering a miscarriage after the news...
Daily Record - Published

Intro for November 25, 2020

Dear Gossips, In a piece for The New York Times, Meghan Markle has revealed that she suffered a...
Lainey Gossip - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle reveals miscarriage | Unusual disclosure from British Royal | Oneindia News [Video]

Meghan Markle reveals miscarriage | Unusual disclosure from British Royal | Oneindia News

In an extraordinary and unusual personal disclosure coming from a high profile British Royal, Meghan Markle has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. She penned a very heartfelt opinion article..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
Miscarriage Association commends Meghan Markle [Video]

Miscarriage Association commends Meghan Markle

The National Director of the Miscarriage Association has said the Duchess of Sussex sharing her experience of miscarriage helped "validate the feelings" of those who have also suffered the loss of a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:10Published
Meghan Markle shares she had a miscarriage, writes about her loss [Video]

Meghan Markle shares she had a miscarriage, writes about her loss

Meghan Markle shared an opinion piece in the New York Times titled "The Losses We Share," revealing she suffered a miscarriage in July.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Interna     Duration: 00:55Published