Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex, Reveals She Had Miscarriage Over Summer
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 02:23s - Published
Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex, Reveals She Had Miscarriage Over Summer
In an opinion piece for The New York Times, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed she had a miscarriage in July.
She's hoping her experience will encourage everyone to ask the question, "Are you OK?" CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
