Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex, Reveals She Had Miscarriage Over Summer

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:23s - Published
In an opinion piece for The New York Times, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed she had a miscarriage in July.

She's hoping her experience will encourage everyone to ask the question, "Are you OK?" CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.


Meghan: Duchess of Sussex tells of miscarriage 'pain and grief'

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan writes in an article.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •SBSJapan TodayDeutsche WelleWashington PostNYTimes.comJust JaredBelfast Telegraph


Harry and Meghan had shared their dreams of adding to their family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who were heartbroken when Meghan suffered a miscarriage in July...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Here's How the Royal Family Reacted to News of Meghan Markle's Miscarriage

A source close to Buckingham Palace is reacting to news of Meghan Markle‘s miscarriage. The...
Just Jared - Published


Meghan Markle Reveals She Had Miscarriage in July | THR News [Video]

Meghan Markle Reveals She Had Miscarriage in July | THR News

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:00Published
Meghan praised by charity for revealing miscarriage [Video]

Meghan praised by charity for revealing miscarriage

A baby loss and bereavement charity has praised the Duchess of Sussex aftershe for revealed she miscarried her second baby during the summer. Zoe Clark-Coates from The Mariposa Trust said Meghan's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage [Video]

Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Meghan Markle , Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage . The Duchess of Sussex shared her loss in an opinion piece for 'The New York Times,' titled, 'The Losses We Share.'. Markle was pregnant with her..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published