Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dead at 60

Maradona's death was confirmed on Wednesday by his longtime agent, Matias Morla.

According to the BBC, the former Argentina midfielder and manager had surgery for a blood clot in his brain and was released Nov.

Maradona is best known as the captain who led Argentina to win the 1986 World Cup.

He played for Barcelona and Napoli at the club level.

With Argentina, he scored 34 goals in 96 international appearances.

The Argentine Football Association released a statement.

The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest pain at the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona.

You'll always be in our hearts, Argentine Football Association, via statement.

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez confirmed there will be three days of national mourning in honor of Maradona