Biden Urges Americans to ‘Recommit’ Themselves to Fight Against COVID-19

On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving address from Wilmington, Delaware.

He spoke about the country’s fight against COVID-19, urging Americans to stick together.

I know the country's grown weary of the fight.

But we need to remember, we're at war with the virus, not with one another.

Not with each other … Let's remember: We're all in this together, Joe Biden, via CBS News.

Biden called for Americans to “steel [their] spines” and “recommit” to fighting the virus.

We still have months of this battle ahead of us ... America is not going to lose this war … Don’t let yourself surrender to the fatigue, Joe Biden, via CBS News.

He also spoke about Thanksgiving, saying it was “so very important” to forego “family traditions.” .

We have to try and slow the growth of this virus.

We owe it to the doctors and the nurses and other frontline workers … we owe that to our fellow citizens … we owe it to one another.

It’s literally our patriotic duty as Americans, Joe Biden, via CBS News