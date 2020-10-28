Biden Urges Americans to ‘Recommit’ Themselves to Fight Against COVID-19
On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving address from Wilmington, Delaware.
He spoke about the country’s fight against COVID-19, urging Americans to stick together.
I know the country's grown weary of the fight.
But we need to remember, we're at war with the virus, not with one another.
Not with each other … Let's remember: We're all in this together, Joe Biden, via CBS News.
Biden called for Americans to “steel [their] spines” and “recommit” to fighting the virus.
.
We still have months of this battle ahead of us ... America is not going to lose this war … Don’t let yourself surrender to the fatigue, Joe Biden, via CBS News.
He also spoke about Thanksgiving, saying it was “so very important” to forego “family traditions.” .
We have to try and slow the growth of this virus.
We owe it to the doctors and the nurses and other frontline workers … we owe that to our fellow citizens … we owe it to one another.
It’s literally our patriotic duty as Americans, Joe Biden, via CBS News