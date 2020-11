Salvation Army Thanksgiving Meals Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:20s - Published 5 minutes ago Salvation Army Thanksgiving Meals 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SALVATION ARMY ON BEASLEYROAD WHERE THE MEALS WILL BEPREPARED... SALVATION ARMY LEADERSTELL ME THIS YEAR THEY WILLBE DELIVERING THE MEALSONLY TO HELP PREVENT THESPREAD OF COVID-19.IN THE PAST THEY WOULD NOTONLY DELIVER BUT SERVEMEALS AT THE LOCATION TOFAMILIES IN NEED.THE YEAR THE ORGANIZATIONIS PREPARING ABOUT 1500 BOXLUNCHES THEY WILL DELIVERTO NURSING HOMES AND LOWINCOME HOUSING AREAS.DUE TO THE PANDEMIC...ORGANIZERS SAY THEY ARELIMITING THE NUMBER OFVOLUNTEERS THEY AREALLOWING IN THE BUILDING TOPREPARE THE MEALS... ANDTHEY WILL BE FOLLOWING CDCGUIDELINES... INCLUDINGSOCIAL DISTANCING.THEY WILL START DELIVERINGMEALS AT 9:30 AM.IN JACKSON SHALEEKA POWELL16 WAPT NEWS.<PEOPLE ARE SHUT IN ANDPEOPLE HAVE LOST THEIR JOBSAND DUE TO COVID IT'S JUSTREALLY BEEN A STRUGGLE FOREVERYBODY





