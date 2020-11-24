Global  
 

'Delhi Chalo' march: 'Stopping protesters is going against freedom of speech', says Punjab CM

Over 'Delhi Chalo' protest march over recently enacted farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on November 26 said that "Constitution offers freedom of speech and freedom of expression to everyone." "Constitution offers freedom of speech and freedom of expression.

The farmers here are agitating against the bills that they (Centre) have brought.

You can't stop a person going to your capital city where Parliament is and expressing their views.

Why are you stopping them?

Stopping farmers is going against the Constitutional spirit and freedom of speech of this country.

I think the Haryana government should have allowed them to go and Delhi government should give them space to go and sit down to present their point.

If you try to stop them (farmers) then every reaction has a counter reaction," said CM Captain Amarinder Singh.


