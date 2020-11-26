Global  
 

'Delhi Chalo' march: Security tightened at Delhi-Haryana border

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Security has been tightened at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) and barricading is also being done, in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

Farmer groups are heading towards Delhi to protest against amended farm laws.


