Salvation Army delivers Thanksgiving meals Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:31s - Published 2 minutes ago Salvation Army delivers Thanksgiving meals The Salvation Army is serving more than 1,500 meals to those in need on Thanksgiving. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend POWELL SHARES HOW THEY MADETHE HOLIDAY SPECIAL FORSOME PEOPLE DESPITE THEPANDEMIC. A HOLIDAY THAT'S USUALLYCELEBRATED WITH A LOTFAMILY AND FRIENDS.... ISCOMPLETELY DIFFERENT THISYEAR BECAUSE OF COVID-19.SOTCINDY BUC- SALVATION ARMYHUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER-659贸3157贸01 @ :30-:40"PEOPLE ARE SHUT- IN ANDPEOPLE HAVE LOST THEIR JOBSAND DUE TO COVID IT'S JUSTREALLY BEEN A STRUGGLE FOREVERYBODY."THE SALVATION ARMY HAS BEENWORKING AROUND THE CLOCK TOMAKE THANKSGIVING DAYSPECIAL FOR PEOPLE IN NEED.THEY SPENT HOURS PREPARINGABOUT 1500 MEALS.SOTCINDY BUC- SALVATION ARMYHUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER-659贸3157贸01 @ 2:42-2:48"DRESSING, TURKEY,CRANBERRY SAUCE, SWEETPOTATOES."AND THE LIST CONTINUES.VOLUNTEERS SAY IT'SHEARTWARMING HELPINGOTHERS, ESPECIALLY DURINGTHE PANDEMIC.SOTALANDA JAMES- VOLUNTEER-659贸3172 @ :37-:47 "A LOT OFPEOPLE HAVE LOST A LIFE AND IFELT LIKE THIS COULD HELPTHEM GET THEIR EMOTIONSTOGETHER AT LEAST FOR ONEDAY."SOTMICHAEL ALEXANDER-VOLUNTEER- 659贸3174 @:45-:50 "IT'S TOUGH ON A LOTOF FAMILIES AND I'M JUSTBLESSED AND FORTUNATE TOHAVE A THANKSGIVING DINNERWITH A FAMILY."DUE TO COVID-19... THEORGANIZATION DELIVEREDMEALS AND FOLLOWED CDCGUIDELINES TO HELP KEEPEVERYONE SAFE.SOTCINDY BUC- SALVATION ARMYHUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER-659贸3157贸01 @ 1:09-1:20"AS USUAL YOU ALWAYS WEARYOUR GLOVES BUT BECAUSE OFCOVID WE DO WEAR OUR MASKS.WE HAVE HAD TO LIMIT THENUMBER OF VOLUNTEERS THATWE'VE HAD THIS YEAR ANDSPACE EVERYTHING OUT."SOTMAJOR ROBERT LYLE-SALVATION ARMY-659贸3152贸01 @ 1:03-1





