Son-in-Law Movie (1993) - Pauly Shore, Carla Gugino, Lane Smith Plot synopsis: Having gotten a taste of college life, a drastically changed farm girl returns home for Thanksgiving break with her best friend, a flamboyant party animal who is clearly a fish out of water in a small farm town. Starring: Pauly Shore, Carla Gugino, Lane Smith Directed By: Steve Rash

