Watch: Farmers' protest intensifies, police use tear gar to disperse agitators

Farmers from Punjab continued their march to Delhi as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' protest.

They are protesting against the three contentious farm laws passed by Centre in September.

Farmers have moved closer to Delhi, prompting police to scale up deployment of security.

Police used tear gas, water cannons at Singhu Border to prevent farmers from entering city.

Metro services from neighbouring cities to Delhi will remain suspended on Friday.

Officials stated drones have been deployed to keep a tight vigil to maintain law and order.

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in several parts of Haryana.

On Thursday, agitating farmers were able to cross into Haryana despite clashes with police.

The police's action sparked a war of words between the two states.

With Haryana-Delhi border sealed, farmers faced resistance in their attempt to reach Delhi.

Delhi Police had already turned down farmers' requests to protest in the city-state.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been staging protests against new farm laws.

Several opposition parties have termed these contentious agricultural bills as anti-farmer.