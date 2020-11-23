Watch: Farmers' protest intensifies, police use tear gar to disperse agitators

In the view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, CISF personnel kept strict vigil at Delhi-Gurugram border. The border areas witnessed heavy traffic jam on November 27. Farmers are heading towards Delhi as part of their protest against Centre's farm laws.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday engaged in a war of words over farmers' Delhi Chalo march against the Centre's farm laws. While Singh slammed Khattar for stopping farmers from moving towards the national capital, terming it as "totally undemocratic and unconstitutional", the latter told the Punjab chief minister to stop "inciting innocent farmers". Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the state’s border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital Thursday on their “Delhi Chalo” march against the Centre’s farm laws. By late evening, a large group of them had reached the road toll plaza at Panipat, about 100 km from Delhi. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana) leader Gurnam Singh said the protesters planned to spend the night there and will resume the march the next morning.
In the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, heavy security has been deployed at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to stop the agitating farmers. Proper barricading is also being done and police are ready to stop the farmers from entering the national capital. Delhi Police have rejected all requests from various farmers' organisations to hold protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27. Meanwhile, Haryana Police will deploy more than 1,500 security personnel at the Faridabad-Delhi borders. Farmers coming from Ludhiana and other parts of Punjab to Delhi under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union are carrying months' rations with them. Farmers in Punjab have been staging several protests against the three new farm laws, passed by the central government in September this year. Parliament had passed the three agriculture Bills--The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Several opposition parties have termed these legislations as anti-farmer.