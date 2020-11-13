Get Fit Friday - 11/27/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

Beth Jeffers and Whitney Brown are in The Fitness Factor giving some good tips for after Thanksgiving workouts.

Beth jeffers: good morning.

Welcome to get fit friday on this day after thanksgiving.

Whitney brown: right.

Beth jeffers: we hope that you had a wonderful, wonderful thanksgiving.

And today ... last week we talked about yoga and how to de-stress with yoga.

Well, today we're going to flip the coin and another way to de- stress and to kind of blow off some steam ... whitney brown: yeah.

Beth jeffers: is to take a high intensity interval class ... whitney brown: right.

Beth jeffers: or do a high intensity workout yourself.

What you will see shortly is whitney, our own very own whitney, teaching a high intensity class.

Whitney brown: okay.

Beth jeffers: tell us a little bit about what you're doing.

Whitney brown: so what you're seeing in that class is alternating bouts of active recovery on a cycle, with high intensity work on the floor.

We're talking about some plyometric work, some power work, things that are really going to generate a high heart rate response.

Then we're going to go back to the cycle and we're just alternating bouts of really hard work with some active recovery.

It's a shorter class, so all in all, it's about 45 minutes, start to finish.

I think when you get into the holidays, we think we have to keep our schedule exactly the way it is.

The truth is something is better than nothing.

So just don't quit.

That's what we've been telling our people at the fitness factor.

Beth jeffers: right.

Whitney brown: don't just give up because it's the holidays and try to come back in january.

Incorporate some high intensity work that's shorter and more intense, or maybe you incorporate, like we talked about last week, some de-stressing things.

Some things like yoga, pilates, deep breath work, that's still movement, but it's not maybe exactly what you normally do in non-holiday time.

Beth jeffers: right.

And i think that the cool and great thing about high intensity work in short duration gives you great results.

Whitney brown: oh, yeah.

Beth jeffers: so you don't have to worry that you've kind of knocked your workout out of the park and you're just going to, like she said, wait until january to work out.

You can just take ... do a little 20 minute workout.

Whitney brown: right.

Beth jeffers: but this happens to be a class so it's going to be 45 minutes, but it doesn't have to be that long.

Another thing that's great about a class is that you have some accountability.

You're with some people and you're having some fun and somebody's guiding you on your workout.

Whitney brown: that's right.

You don't have to think about that.

That's exactly right.

So just continue to move throughout the holiday season.

Don't find yourself just giving up and trying to recommit in january.

Although we love it when people come back to the gym in january, we love