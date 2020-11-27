We'll continue our protest at Singhu border: Punjab Bhartiya Kisan Union General Secretary

A meeting of farmers from Punjab ended at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) and they will continue their protest against new farm laws, informed Harinder Singh General Secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union on November 28.He said, "It has been decided that we'll continue our protest here and will not go anywhere else.
We will meet at 11 am every day to discuss our strategy." Meanwhile, DCP of Outer North District Delhi Gaurav Sharma said, "The protest is peacefully going on.
Our priority is to main peace here and end the protest peacefully." Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area.
With agitating farmers from Punjab knocking the door of the national capital to protest against the farm laws, farmers from western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to join their peers for the 'Delhi Chalo' protest. Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in Meerut said the government has failed to address the issue of farmers, and they will be leaving for Delhi to join the protesting farmers.
Hundreds of farmers entered the national capital on Friday to hold peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground after facing tear gas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel while thousands remained at border points, undecided whether to go to the demonstration site identified by police. The day witnessed police using teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in some places in their determination to push through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws. Farmer leaders from Punjab and Haryana said the stir has now become a "people's movement", drawing support from various sections of society. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their agitation and said the government is ready to discuss all issues with them. Watch the full video for more details.
Indicating Khalistani angle in the farmers' protest against three new farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 28 claimed presence of some "unwanted elements" in the protest that has swept the national capital and surrounding regions. Khattar alleged that these "unwanted elements" in some videos could be heard saying "jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte" (When we could [assassinate] Indira Gandhi, then why not Modi). "We have inputs of some such unwanted elements in crowd. We have reports, will disclose once it's concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte'," Khattar told media persons in Gurugram. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, have started 'Delhi Chalo' protest against centre's three farm laws with many of them standing on border areas of the national capital. A protesting group was allowed by Delhi Police on November to settle at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area.
More farmers are leaving Punjab to join their protesting peers in Delhi and adjoining border areas. A group of farmers left from Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala in Punjab were seen leaving for the national capital. These farmers are equipped with ration that could last months. Large numbers of protesting farmers on November 27 were allowed to enter the national capital by the Delhi Police which settled them at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. Many of the protesting farmers are gathered at the Singhu border which separates Haryana and Delhi. The farming community, mainly from Punjab, are protesting against the three farm laws, calling them anti-farmer, and fear that they will be left at the mercy of big private companies.
