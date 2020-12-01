NORAD Santa Tracker GMK 120120

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 weeks ago

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, has its Santa Tracker up.

Really waking up to some frosty condition ... live bug: we're taking a live look outside right now at xxxx adlib time now xxxx with the first snow fall--- comes your chance to track santa!

The north american aerospace defense command..or norad...just got its santa tracker up!

You can see whats going on in santas village right now... and on christmas eve..

You can track him as he delivers presents