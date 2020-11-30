WEB EXTRA: 2020 White House Christmas Decorations

The White House has been decorated for the holidays. Take a look inside.



Related videos from verified sources Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House



FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:32 Published 7 hours ago Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations



Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 01:00 Published 23 hours ago White House staff decorates for Christmas



Melania Trump tweeted photos of the decorations being put in the White House and how she appreciates the staff doing it. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:18 Published 1 day ago