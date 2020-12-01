Midmorning With Aundrea - December 1, 2020 (Part 4)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 50 seconds ago

They're all releasing Christmas songs just in time for the festive season!

(Part 4 of 4) What do Gwen Stefani, Shaggy, and Dee Snyder all have in common?

With thanksgiving behind us the christmas music season is officially here.

Rick damigella has a look and listen at some new and classic holiday sounds.

That's gwen stefani performing her new song, "here thi christmas," th theme to this year's hallmark channel "countdown t christmas" promotion.

Shaggy has dropped a new holiday album.

"christmas in th islands" feature 15 songs, including "holiday in jamaica with guest vocals from ne-yo and jamaican dancehall singer, ding dong.

Twisted sister singer dee snider has recorded a new duet with halestorm's lizzy hale.

Snider wrote "the magic o christmas day " but the son found popularity after celine dion recorded it for her 19-98 christmas album, "these ar special times."

A christmas classic has a new look.

The festive music video for vince guaraldi's "christmas i coming" was mad to celebrate a new, special edition of the "charlie brow christmas" album still writing to the great pumpkin in hollywood, i'm rick damigella the new, vinyl edition of " charlie brown christmas" is ou now, celebrating the 70th anniversary of charles m.

Schulz's peanuts characters, which debuted in newspapers in october of 19-50.

Singer mariah carey is getting you ready for christmas.

On friday--the star released the trailer for her upcoming apple tv plus special-- "mariah carey' magical christmas special," actress tiffany haddish lends her voice to the event as a narrator-- and you'll see familiar faces like ariana grande, jennifer hudson, and snoop dogg making guest appearances.

The festive special is based on carey's 19-94 smash hit "all want for christmas is you" mariah carey's magical christmas starts streaming december 4th.

