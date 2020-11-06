Meet The New Boss? McConnell Refers To 'The New Administration'

For the first time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has appeared to accept President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump.

According to Business Insider, McConnell had previously held off on acknowledging Biden's win, insisting that Trump had a right to fight the outcome in court.

According to Business Insider, The Kentucky Republican has worked closely with the Trump White House to install legions of conservative judges to the federal bench.