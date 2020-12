Watch McConnell block effort to quickly increase stimulus checks Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:13s - Published 2 minutes ago Watch McConnell block effort to quickly increase stimulus checks Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked an effort to quickly pass a measure to increase direct stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000, though the legislation could be voted on at a later time or date if McConnell so chooses. 0

