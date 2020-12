Barr says Justice Department hasn't seen widespread fraud that would change outcome of election Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 7 minutes ago Barr says Justice Department hasn't seen widespread fraud that would change outcome of election Attorney General William Barr has told the Associated Press that the Justice Department has not uncovered widespread voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. 0

