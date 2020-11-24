Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package. McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus stimulus. Business Insider reports that Democrats and Republicans have been at an impasse for months. Republicans wants a smaller deal while Democrats looking for more. Congress is meeting for a short session due to end by Christmas, and also has to avert a government shutdown.
Researcher and author Thomas J. Stanley burst onto the scene with his fascinating book, 'The Millionaire Next Door.' Based on his interviews with and surveys of over 1,000 self-made millionaires, the book delivers a number of pieces of solid advice for building wealth. According to Business Insider, the first task is to learn how to save and live frugally. Only when you have those habits ingrained should you turn to investing. Next, learn to base your investments on increased earnings.
For people who love eating out at restaurants, having to dine on takeout at home can feel uninspiring. But according to Business Insider, chefs and restauranteurs say there a number of ways to make eating at home feel more special. First, turn off the news and the fluorescent kitchen lights. Swap them for mood music and candlelight. Dress your table in the theme of the cuisine you're eating. Use cloth napkins with napkin rings or fancy folds, and your good china, cutlery, and stemware.
If you've never bought a home before, you may be surprised to learn that there's a lot to know about mortgages. In its simplest form, a mortgage is a type of loan. It's used for buying a home, and it's repaid in monthly installments--usually over 15 to 30 years. According to Business Insider, the payment you finally end up paying for your mortgage actually covers a number of things. The principal is the amount the lender gives you upfront.
Since election day President Donald Trump's campaign has ratcheted up fundraising. The Washington Post revealed the Trump campaign has raised more than $150 million to fight election fraud. The New York Times published a similar report on Monday, but put the number at $170 million. Business Insider reports that's the amount raised since Election Day is about double the amount that one of Trump's main PACs raised during September, its best month.
Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova. Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter..
The November election is over, but there is another important one in Georgia in January that will have an effect on what happens in Washington. Two Senate seats are up for grabs, and if the Republicans..
