Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence

Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling is the state's voting systems manager.

And according to Business Insider, the Republican has had more than enough of President Donald Trump and GOP senators.

In a fiery press conference Tuesday, Sterling a Republican, urged them to 'stop inspiring potential acts of violence' against election workers.

He said a young contractor with an election vendor, Dominion Voting Systems, has faced threats and harassment for completing basic tech tasks.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Georgia elections official slams rhetoric

 A top Georgia elections official on Tuesday lashed out angrily at the rhetoric surrounding the election and the threats of violence that have resulted. Gabriel..
USATODAY.com

'It has to stop': Georgia official calls on Trump to 'stop inspiring' death threats over election

 A 20-year-old contractor for the voting machine company Dominion has received death, according to Georgia election officials.
USATODAY.com

The people saving our lives should get vaccinated first, experts say

 An independent committee at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended Tuesday that the limited first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in..
The Verge
'It has to stop' -GA election official condemns Trump [Video]

'It has to stop' -GA election official condemns Trump

Georgia's voting system implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump was inspiring death threats against election workers in the state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump heading to Georgia Saturday ahead of Senate runoffs

 President Trump is set to visit Georgia this weekend to rally for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both facing strong Democratic..
CBS News

Congress gets back to work as COVID-19 federal assistance set to expire

 As Congress returns from recess, Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on a new COVID-19 relief package. Many federal aid programs are set to expire at the..
CBS News

Biden to formally announce economic team as budget chief nominee Neera Tanden faces criticism

 President-elect Joe Biden is formally announcing his economic team today, including Janet Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary and Neera Tanden for White..
CBS News
McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month [Video]

McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package. McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus stimulus. Business Insider reports that Democrats and Republicans have been at an impasse for months. Republicans wants a smaller deal while Democrats looking for more. Congress is meeting for a short session due to end by Christmas, and also has to avert a government shutdown.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Business Insider Business Insider Financial and business news website published by Insider Inc.

Four No-Nonsense Habits Of Millionaires That You Can Easily Learn [Video]

Four No-Nonsense Habits Of Millionaires That You Can Easily Learn

Researcher and author Thomas J. Stanley burst onto the scene with his fascinating book, 'The Millionaire Next Door.' Based on his interviews with and surveys of over 1,000 self-made millionaires, the book delivers a number of pieces of solid advice for building wealth. According to Business Insider, the first task is to learn how to save and live frugally. Only when you have those habits ingrained should you turn to investing. Next, learn to base your investments on increased earnings.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published
How To Make Eating Takeout Food Feel More Like Dining Out [Video]

How To Make Eating Takeout Food Feel More Like Dining Out

For people who love eating out at restaurants, having to dine on takeout at home can feel uninspiring. But according to Business Insider, chefs and restauranteurs say there a number of ways to make eating at home feel more special. First, turn off the news and the fluorescent kitchen lights. Swap them for mood music and candlelight. Dress your table in the theme of the cuisine you're eating. Use cloth napkins with napkin rings or fancy folds, and your good china, cutlery, and stemware.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
All The Bits And Pieces That Your Mortgage Payment Actually Covers [Video]

All The Bits And Pieces That Your Mortgage Payment Actually Covers

If you've never bought a home before, you may be surprised to learn that there's a lot to know about mortgages. In its simplest form, a mortgage is a type of loan. It's used for buying a home, and it's repaid in monthly installments--usually over 15 to 30 years. According to Business Insider, the payment you finally end up paying for your mortgage actually covers a number of things. The principal is the amount the lender gives you upfront.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published
Trump Has Raised $150-Million To Fight Election Fraud [Video]

Trump Has Raised $150-Million To Fight Election Fraud

Since election day President Donald Trump's campaign has ratcheted up fundraising. The Washington Post revealed the Trump campaign has raised more than $150 million to fight election fraud. The New York Times published a similar report on Monday, but put the number at $170 million. Business Insider reports that's the amount raised since Election Day is about double the amount that one of Trump's main PACs raised during September, its best month.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Dominion Voting Systems Dominion Voting Systems Canadian electronic voting systems company

Fact check: False claim that electronic voting software companies Dominion and Smartmatic have closed

 Numerous false claims have cropped up about Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic. The latest to be debunked is that both have closed.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Georgia election official condemns Trump after threat to worker

Gabriel Sterling, an aide to Georgia's secretary of state, said Trump should "stop inspiring people...
Upworthy - Published

Trump Steps up Pressure on Kemp: 'Do Something' About Georgia Election

President Donald Trump on Tuesday stepped up the pressure on Georgia's GOP Gov. Brian Kemp to "do...
Newsmax - Published

Georgia Lt. Gov. Blasts 'Alarming' Claims of Voter Fraud

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, told CNN on Tuesday that "the amount of misinformation"...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack [Video]

No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack

Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova. Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:45Published
Around The Table: Georgia To Decide Balance Of Power In Washington [Video]

Around The Table: Georgia To Decide Balance Of Power In Washington

The November election is over, but there is another important one in Georgia in January that will have an effect on what happens in Washington. Two Senate seats are up for grabs, and if the Republicans..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 28:21Published
Obama Debunks Trump’s Election Conspiracies [Video]

Obama Debunks Trump’s Election Conspiracies

“It’s not a game. It’s our democracy.” The former president compared President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the election with a losing Super Bowl team refusing to accept defeat.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:15Published