Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling is the state's voting systems manager.

And according to Business Insider, the Republican has had more than enough of President Donald Trump and GOP senators.

In a fiery press conference Tuesday, Sterling a Republican, urged them to 'stop inspiring potential acts of violence' against election workers.

He said a young contractor with an election vendor, Dominion Voting Systems, has faced threats and harassment for completing basic tech tasks.

Sterling tore into the president and local lawmakers for not showing any leadership and of being 'complicit' in the harassment of election workers.

Someone's going to get hurt, someone's going to get shot, someone's going to get killed, and it's not right.

Gabriel Sterling, Voting Systems Manager Georgia Secretary of State's Office