CDC updates quarantine guidelines Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:15s - Published 6 minutes ago CDC updates quarantine guidelines The CDC is set to update COVID guidelines, shortening the number of days to quarantine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE AMERICAN RED THE C-D-C ISUPDATING THEIR GUIDANCE ONCORONAVIRUS BY SHORTENING THERECOMMENED TIME TO QUARANTINE.THEY’RE NOW SAYING YOU ONLY







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Health Officials May Shorten COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines Watch VideoFourteen days is what the CDC suggests to quarantine if you have been exposed to COVID-19....

Newsy - Published 6 days ago Also reported by • CBS News