Thousands gather at engagement of ex-BJP minister's granddaughter

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election as an NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidate in Patna on December 02. He was accompanied by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He said, "Sushil Modi has our full support." Voting for Rajya Sabha by-election is scheduled on December 14. The seat was left vacant after demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rang the bell at BSE for the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation in Mumbai on December 02. "In COVID times, Lucknow Municipal Corporation will progress towards achieving the 'Aatmanirbhar' goal with the listing of municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crore. The Corporation is committed to improving the lives of the citizens living in its jurisdiction," said UP CM.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin' (COVID-19 vaccine), which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on December 02. The trials will be conducted at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bengaluru. Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, "It's a happy day for Karnataka as ICMR gave permission to Vydehi institution. I think they are doing clinical trial on about 1600-1800 people in Karnataka. Chief Minister has officially announced and given first dose today through Vydehi institution. I hope 3rd phase will be very successful and will be devoid of adverse effects on any individual." 'Covaxin' is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine and has been approved for phase-3 clinical trials on 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India.
The United Kingdom government on December 02 authorised Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week. In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine had 95 per cent efficacy, according to the final trial data. COVID-19 outbreak was declared as a pandemic on 11 March 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO).
The protest from farmers against the Modi government’s recently passed farm bills has now entered its fifth day. The farmers who rejected the Centre’s talks offer have now threatened to block entry points into Delhi. Many farmers also spent another night in the cold at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points. Policemen were seen putting up concretes in the border areas amid tightened security. Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest. Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence on late Sunday night to discuss the ongoing farmers' protests. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them. Watch the full video for all the details.
