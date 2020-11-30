Thousands gather at engagement of ex-BJP minister's granddaughter

On one hand where the country continues its fight against COVID-19, people in wedding season seems to be undoing all the hard work so far.

In a shocking video, thousands of people were seen crowding the engagement of former BJP minister Kanti Gamit's granddaughter in Gujarat's Tapi.

COVID fear during the event seemed to have disappeared as thousands of people danced together in closed distance.

An inquiry has been ordered in the case.