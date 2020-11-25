Global  
 

Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December

Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Report by Jonesia.

