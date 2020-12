MN Firefighters Ask To Be In Top Priority Group For COVID Vaccine

The CDC has put out their first guidance on who should get the COVID vaccine first, saying it should be health care workers and staff at long-term care facilities.

The Minnesota Fire Department Association put out a letter asking to be put in the top priority group.

Esme Murphy reports (2:35) WCCO 4 News At Noon - Dec.

2, 2020