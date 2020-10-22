Global  
 

Your honey is adulterated: Top Indian brands fail purity test | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:13s
Leading Indian honey brands, including Dabur, Patanjali and Emami have failed purity tests carried out by a foreign laboratory, the Centre for Science and Environment said on Wednesday.

The investigation began after beekeepers alleged widespread adulteration using Chinese sugar syrup that was pushing down the price of honey.

