Agriculture Minister hopes for 'positive outcome' as he meets farm leaders

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that the crucial meeting with the farm leaders on December 03 will lead to "positive outcome".

Tomar left from his residence to meet the farmer leaders.

Meanwhile, 40 farmer leaders arrived at Vigyan Bhawan.

"We are hopeful that the talks will be productive.

If our demands are not met then the farmers will take part in the Republic Day parade held in Delhi," said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Modi-led government believes that the farm laws are in the interest of farmers.

However, the farmer unions had rejected the government's new reforms, as they fear that the new reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.