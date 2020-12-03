Agriculture Minister hopes for 'positive outcome' as he meets farm leaders

Global  
 

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that the crucial meeting with the farm leaders on December 03 will lead to "positive outcome".

Tomar left from his residence to meet the farmer leaders.

Meanwhile, 40 farmer leaders arrived at Vigyan Bhawan.

"We are hopeful that the talks will be productive.

If our demands are not met then the farmers will take part in the Republic Day parade held in Delhi," said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Modi-led government believes that the farm laws are in the interest of farmers.

However, the farmer unions had rejected the government's new reforms, as they fear that the new reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.


The government on Thursday asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it is open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want, but protesters remained defiant and threatened to block railway tracks too in addition to highways. A day after protesting farmers rejected the government's offer for a written assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and amend few provisions in the new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at a press conference that union leaders must consider the proposals and said he is ready for further discussions with them, but left it to the farmer groups to propose a date for the next round of talks. "The government is keen and ready for further discussions with protesting farmers...To clear their apprehensions, we have sent our proposal to farmer unions. I want to urge them to fix a date for discussion as early as possible. If they have any issue, the government is ready for discussion," the agriculture minister said.

Students from Delhi University gathered at Singhu border in support of farmers who are protesting against farm laws. While speaking to ANI, one of the students said, "During the day we make posters to motivate people and later served food. Farmers aren't happy with the laws and we support them."Another student, said he was from Punjab and it was his duty to be here. "Every day 50 to 100 DU students are coming and I laud them. We provide medical care to farmers, listen to their grievances. Girl students ask elderly women about the problems they are facing," said a student. The fifth round of talks with representatives of 40 farmer unions and the Centre was held at Vigyan Bhawan on December 05. The next round of talks will take place on December 09. Thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi borders demanding repeal of three newly passed farm laws.

On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'. Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Further discussions will be held on December 9. The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated. The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the farmer discussions.

Farmer leaders who are present at fifth round of talks with Central Government had food they carried with them. A Kar Sewa vehicle that carried food for them arrived at Bhawan earlier. In 4th round of talks also they got their own food on December 3.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 03, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava spoke on whether the invitation has been sent to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for R-Day celebration or not. Anurag said, "The announcement regarding the chief guest for our Republic Day celebration will be made closer to the event. So as and when there is something to share, we will be happy to do so."

The AAP claimed that the house of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was 'attacked by BJP goons'. CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the incident and wondered why BJP was 'getting so desperate'. AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the police didn't stop goons from entering Sisodia's place. Addressing a press meet, Bhardwaj added that the police even removed barricades around the house. The AAP leader also played a purported video of the outside area of Sisodia's residence. In the video, a group of people can be seen forcefully entering inside the house. Delhi BJP, however, refuted the allegations saying that their protest was peaceful. Police said they have initiated a probe and arrested six people in relation to the case. Earlier in the day, BJP workers staged a protest near Sisodia's residence over an alleged conspiracy to kill mayors and leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations staging an indefinite dharna demanding payment of dues from the Kejriwal government.

The foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Construction of the new building is expected to be completed by 2022. The new Parliament building will have an area of around 65,500 square metres. The new building will have a grand constitution hall, a lounge for the members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas.

Farmer unions have rejected the proposal sent by the Centre to end the impasse over the new farm laws. The agitating farmers have also called for a nationwide protest on December 14.

The farmers agitating against three agriculture laws enacted in September will consider a proposal from the government if it's in a written form and on the repeal of the contentious law, not amendment.

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm.

