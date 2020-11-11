Jonathan Van-Tam 'hopeful vaccines are going to make big impact'

Global  
 

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said it is too earlyto say when the vaccine will enable coronavirus restrictions to be eased.


Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Van-Tam hails ‘brilliant news’ of Moderna vaccine results

England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam has described the Moderna vaccine trial results as "brilliant news". Professor Van-Tam had compared the earlier Pfizer vaccine trial results to a goal in a penalty shoot-out and continued the comparison following the Moderna data."It's the second penalty now, that's also gone into the back of the net, so we're starting to feel in a better position." Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Prof Van-Tam encourages mother to 'be ready' for Covid-19 vaccine

England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said he hadencouraged his 78-year-old mother to be ready to take a coronavirus vaccine assoon as possible.

Jonathan Van-Tam backs NHS to keep pace with vaccine programme

England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said hebelieves the NHS is ready to keep pace with the UK's Covid-19 vaccinationprogramme should a vaccine be approved by regulators.

AIIMS Director hopeful of emergency use of COVID vaccine with start of 2021

Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria on December 03 said that he is hopeful that by end of this month or start of 2021, vaccination against COVID-19 could start. He said, "In India, we now have..

All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson urged caution despite the UK becoming the first country toapprove a coronavirus vaccine. The Prime Minister said logistical challengesmeant it would take a long time to immunise the..

Doctors Say CDC Should Warn People About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

Doctors Say CDC Should Warn People About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects . Now that Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are each closer to releasing a COVID-19 vaccine to the public, . doctors are urging..

