Jonathan Van-Tam 'hopeful vaccines are going to make big impact'

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at.
England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam has described the Moderna vaccine trial results as "brilliant news". Professor Van-Tam had compared the earlier Pfizer vaccine trial results to a goal in a penalty shoot-out and continued the comparison following the Moderna data."It's the second penalty now, that's also gone into the back of the net, so we're starting to feel in a better position."
Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria on December 03 said that he is hopeful that by end of this month or start of 2021, vaccination against COVID-19 could start. He said, "In India, we now have..