Dr. Rand McClain talks saving your immune system during the season of holiday indulgence.

Thanksgiving.... but the agency does expects to see a rise cases in the coming weeks.

Yeah, alan -- and the holiday season is elevating the risk of infection even for people who*didn'* travel or gather.

Joining us now live is regenerative health expert -- dr. rand mcclain..

Doctor mcclain... what most people also engaged in activities that can lower immunity, like eating a lot of sugar, drinking alcohol in excess, in addition to experiencing increased stress due to the holidays.

Dr. rand mcclain, an expert in restorative and regenerative health and the chief medical officer of lcr health, discusses how many thanksgiving traditions and habits could be harmful to our immune systems and what we can do to get our immune systems back on track and stay healthy?

1) adequate sleep aim for regular sleep?7?9 hours nightly and during roughly the same period (eg, 11p?

7a each night rather than at varying times, especially as occurs with "shift work").

2) daily exercise?

Anything is better than nothing but ideally a minimum of 30 minutes, 3 times per week of effort that amounts to brisk walking.

5?6 times per week would be even better, and efforts of an hour each time would be even better.

However, more than that is not necessarily better.

3) proper nutrition?this includes staying hydrated, eating a balanced array of whole, non- processed foods, and spending the time to find what diet works best for you (one diet does not fit all).

In addition, avoid overeating.

Most people eat more than is necessary for good immune health.

Keep sufficient fiber in the diet to maintain regular bowel movements and a healthy gut microbiome?now considered a major factor in maintaining healthy immune function.

4) modulate and avoid excess stress?

Breathing exercises and other methods (eg, meditation and yoga) of reducing stress (and excess cortisol levels) can help keep the immune system functioning at its best.

5) avoid excess alcohol consumption and smoking?both known to have negative effects on immune function.

