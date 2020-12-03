Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh engage in an ugly spat on twitter: What did they say|Oneindia News

An spat erupted on twitter between Actor Kangana Ranaut and Singer-Actor Dilit Dosanjh.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, called out on Twitter for misidentifying an elderly woman at the farmers' protest in Delhi as one of the organisers of the Shaheen Bagh demonstration against the centre's controversial citizenship law, lashed out at singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday.

Doubling down on her tirade against the farmers' movement, Kangana called Dosanjh filmmaker "Karan Johar's pet.

Diljit had shared a video of the elderly lady in question as proof, revealing that she was Mahinder Kaur.

While Kangana has deleted her post, she hit out at Diljit’s tweet with a fiery message.

The "Udta Punjab" star hit back accusing Kangana of trying to cover up her disinformation with abusive language and the spat.

