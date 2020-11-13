Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu Border

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh joined farmers' protest at Delhi-Haryana Border.

He came in support of them at Singhu border and said, "We have only one request to Centre.

Please fulfil the demands of our farmers.

Everyone is sitting here peacefully and entire country is with farmers." Farmers' protest against farm laws entered day 10 today.

Central Government today also held talks with farmer leaders.

Recently Diljit Dosanjh also went on a Twitter war with actor Kangana Ranaut over her fake tweet regarding farmers' protest.