Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu border

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were embroiled in a bitter war of words over the farmers’ protest on Thursday, a Twitter spat that began with Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano but soon spilled over to name-calling, Punjabi identity, the Delhi riots, and even some muscle-flexing over the mother figure. The two, one a celebrity singer-actor from Punjab and the other a Bollywood star known for her combative comments, began bickering on the social media platform on Wednesday evening and continued till well into Thursday. Earlier this week, Ranaut misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier this year in the Delhi neighborhood of Shaheen Bagh. She shared a tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' also joined the farmers’ agitation over the new agri laws at various border points of the national capital. She retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the "same Dadi" who featured in Time Magazine was "available in 100 rupees". Watch the video for more.
A quintessential Bollywood comedies — a mix of romance and drama — Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makes you laugh a little with its brainless humour. Sometimes it's over the top funny and sometimes below average, but on a whole, a decent watch. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manoj Bajpayee in leading roles. And with a bunch of seasoned actors as the supporting cast, the film gets its groove. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a story of Madhu Mangal Rane play by Manoj Bajpayee who is a wedding detective and is out to find the last man standing to save future brides from falling for the wrong guy. His current tally stands at 48 potential grooms, and the 49th turns out to be closer home when 'Doodhwala' Suraj Singh Dhillon played by Diljjit Dosanjh falls in love with Rane's sister Turshi Rane played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. Will Rane let his sister have her love or will the detective take over and do what he's best at - breaking marriage. A family comedy, the film releases on November 15 in theatres and happens to be the first one to have a theatrical release after eight months of the nationwide shutdown.
With the arrest of five accused crime branch of Delhi police busted "Band Baaja Baarat" gang. Police team also apprehended two juvenile offenders, who were committing theft of bags containing 'shagun', jewellery and cash from wedding venues. Various incidents reported that gang was active in Delhi and NCR, committing theft at wedding venues during ceremonies. In This regard the team of Crime Branch started analyzing all the available video footage of the wedding ceremonies and deployed informers at various prominent wedding banquet halls, farmhouses. Efforts of the team bore fruit when a tip was received. On this police conducted a raid and arrested five accused and apprehended two juvenile offenders when they were leaving Delhi and moving to their village in MP. During interrogation, accused persons disclosed that they hailed from a small village - Gulkheri in district Rajgarh of MP. During the wedding season they visit Delhi and NCR to commit theft at wedding venues during ceremonies.
On being asked about how much time it will take to vaccinate the entire country, Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan clarified that Central Government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. "It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only," he said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Nov 17 told that he had sent a proposal to Central Government to allow shutting down of markets where COVID-19 norms are not being followed. CM Kejriwal said, "We have sent a proposal to Delhi LG to withdraw decision of allowing 200 people in weddings and decrease it to 50.' He further said, "Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to Central Government, that if required, Delhi Government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed and they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot."