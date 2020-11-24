Global  
 

CDC Says COVID-19 Quarantines Can Be Cut to 7 or 10 Days

On Dec.

2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a revised guidance on COVID-19 quarantines.

.

According to the new guidance, the standard 14-day quarantine can be shortened to seven or ten days.

.

Seven days is sufficient if the person tests negative for COVID-19 at some point during the sixth or seventh day.

.

Ten days is okay if a person has been properly monitoring potential symptoms and is no longer displaying any of them.

.

In an anonymous statement, a senior federal official said that they hope a shortened quarantine period will help alleviate the “burden” of a two-week quarantine rule.

.

The CDC also reportedly hopes that a new, shorter policy would encourage “higher compliance.” .

If a person is willing to be more compliant with a shorter quarantine, they may also be more willing to share the names of potential contacts …, John Brooks, CDC Coronavirus Response, via ‘The Washington Post’.

However, the official also noted that the “reduction in burden” was being made in exchange for “some risk.” .

We are accepting some risk in exchange for reduction in burden that will allow us to better control this epidemic, Anonymous Senior Federal Official, via ‘The Washington Post’


