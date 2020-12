Hong Kong media tycoon, pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai denied bail as Beijing pursues crackdown

Politicians urge people to buy Australian wine Legislators from a global cross-party alliance on China urged people to buy Australian wine on Tuesday, posting a video in response to trade sanctions on wine imported from Australia. Libby Hogan reports.

China on Thursday played down its plan to build a major dam in the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, saying there is no need to have "any..

Cronyism and secrecy in china's test kits industry delayed Beijing's response to the coronavirus, according to an Associated Press investigation. (Dec...

Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam aren't even 30 years old, but as CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports, they're already veterans and heroes to the..

The prominent pro-democracy supporter's detention comes a day after several activists were jailed.

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai denied bail in fraud case Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai was denied bail on Thursday on a charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his newspaper Apple Daily. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

