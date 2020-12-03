Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:03s - Published 2 weeks ago

'We Need You': Marylou Sudders Sends Call To Action For Healthcare Workers To Help Staff Field Hospitals

In a press conference on Thursday at the DCU Field Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said, "The most critical component of a field hospital is the staffing.

It cannot be shipped from storage and put into service when we need them.

Right now, this is a call for staffing.”