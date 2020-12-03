Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'We Need You': Marylou Sudders Sends Call To Action For Healthcare Workers To Help Staff Field Hospitals

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:03s - Published
'We Need You': Marylou Sudders Sends Call To Action For Healthcare Workers To Help Staff Field Hospitals

'We Need You': Marylou Sudders Sends Call To Action For Healthcare Workers To Help Staff Field Hospitals

In a press conference on Thursday at the DCU Field Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said, "The most critical component of a field hospital is the staffing.

It cannot be shipped from storage and put into service when we need them.

Right now, this is a call for staffing.”


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hospitals Begin Vaccinating California Health Care Workers for COVID-19 [Video]

Hospitals Begin Vaccinating California Health Care Workers for COVID-19

The first Californians are getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Ken Bastida reports on the tricky logistics involved. (12-14-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:10Published
Frontline Workers At Jackson Health System Excited About COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival [Video]

Frontline Workers At Jackson Health System Excited About COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival

Florida hospitals began receiving the coronavirus vaccine on Monday and that included Memorial Healthcare System and Jackson Healthcare System in South Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:08Published
Middle Tennessee hospitals prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Middle Tennessee hospitals prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

Local hospital officials say as soon as they receive the vaccine, they're going to give them to front-line health care workers. They still don't know when it will happen but they’re getting prepared.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:17Published