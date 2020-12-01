Gov. Newsom Announces New Regional Stay-At-Home Order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will impose a new stay-at-home order...



Related videos from verified sources Butte County hospitalizations increase; CA posts single-day record of COVID cases



Gov. Newsom gives stark warning of possible new stay at home order in purple tiered counties. The state will now look at hospitalizations along with other statistics to determine a response. Credit: KHSL Published 13 hours ago Newsom Considering New Stay-At-Home Orders



Newsom Considering New Stay-At-Home Orders Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago California at a COVID-19 'tipping point'



California's governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday the state was at a "tipping point" in the COVID-19 pandemic that would soon overwhelm hospitals as political leaders nationwide struggle to hold back.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:24 Published 3 days ago