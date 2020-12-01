Gov. Newsom Announces New Regional Stay-At-Home Order
Gavin Newsom is instituting a new regional stay-at-home order based on ICU capacity.
Butte County hospitalizations increase; CA posts single-day record of COVID casesGov. Newsom gives stark warning of possible new stay at home order in purple tiered counties. The state will now look at hospitalizations along with other statistics to determine a response.
California at a COVID-19 'tipping point'California's governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday the state was at a "tipping point" in the COVID-19 pandemic that would soon overwhelm hospitals as political leaders nationwide struggle to hold back..