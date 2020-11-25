India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 90 lakh

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 04, India reported single-day spike of 36,594 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

540 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,39,188.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 95,71,559 which include 4,16,082 active infections.

More than 90,16,289 people have recovered from the virus with 42,916 new discharges in last 24 hours.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,70,102 samples were tested on December 03.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 03 are 14,47,27,749.