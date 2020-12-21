Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:01s - Published 6 minutes ago

Covid-19: Union Minister says 'India may get the first vaccine shot in January'|Oneindia News

2021 brings some hope for India as some people might get the first vaccine shot in January.

As the country is now reporting much lesser no.

Of Covid-19 cases, the battle rages on.

India recorded 26,624 fresh coronavirus cases, 29,690 recoveries with 341 deaths on Sunday.

Dr Harshvardhan said that "Our first priority has been safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

We don't want to compromise on that.''Earlier in the day, Vardhan also tweeted about the steady downhill in the country's active Covid-19 caseload.

