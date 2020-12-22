Over 19,000 new infections add to India's total COVID tally

With 3 days left for Christmas, shopkeepers selling decoration material express their plight. Christmas enthusiasm has faded as the purchase suffered a dip. One of the shopkeepers said, "People who used to buy material worth Rs 1,000 have reduced their budget to Rs 400. The prices of the products have also increased due to the COVID induced lockdown. All we have is hope."
Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from the United Kingdom (UK) were sent to institutional quarantine in wake of the new coronavirus strain in UK. Meanwhile, the relatives of the passengers felt that the government’s decision to send them for quarantine was a hasty one. India has banned all flights to and from the UK over infections from the new COVID-19 strain. The Civil Aviation Ministry informed that starting from December 22 all flights to and from the UK will be temporarily suspended till Dec 31. Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said, “There are reports from the United Kingdom that thr new virus strain is spreading at an alarming rate. Therefore, we have decided from 23.59 hours of December 22 (Tuesday) all flights to and from UK will be temporarily suspended till December 31, 2020.” Watch the full video for more.
