Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Over 19,000 new infections add to India's total COVID tally

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Over 19,000 new infections add to India's total COVID tally

Over 19,000 new infections add to India's total COVID tally

India recorded 19,556 new COVID-19 cases taking toll to 1,00,75,116.

30,376 recoveries , and 301 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases.

A total of 16,31,70,557 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 21.

Of these, 10,72,228 samples were tested yesterday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Christmas enthusiasm suffers as purchase dips in Delhi [Video]

Christmas enthusiasm suffers as purchase dips in Delhi

With 3 days left for Christmas, shopkeepers selling decoration material express their plight. Christmas enthusiasm has faded as the purchase suffered a dip. One of the shopkeepers said, "People who used to buy material worth Rs 1,000 have reduced their budget to Rs 400. The prices of the products have also increased due to the COVID induced lockdown. All we have is hope."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:15Published

Covid-19: UK and France to set out plan to restart freight

 Hundreds of lorries are held up in Kent as politicians thrash out a plan to reopen the border safely.
BBC News
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine [Video]

New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine

Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from the United Kingdom (UK) were sent to institutional quarantine in wake of the new coronavirus strain in UK. Meanwhile, the relatives of the passengers felt that the government’s decision to send them for quarantine was a hasty one. India has banned all flights to and from the UK over infections from the new COVID-19 strain. The Civil Aviation Ministry informed that starting from December 22 all flights to and from the UK will be temporarily suspended till Dec 31. Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said, “There are reports from the United Kingdom that thr new virus strain is spreading at an alarming rate. Therefore, we have decided from 23.59 hours of December 22 (Tuesday) all flights to and from UK will be temporarily suspended till December 31, 2020.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Active COVID-19 caseload drops

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to below 3,59,819, and comprises just 3.66 per...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Covid-19: India records 26,382 new infections, 387 more fatalities

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 99.32 lakh with 26,382 infections being reported in a day, while...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


COVID-19: India's total cases mount to 99,32,547

With 26,382 new coronavirus infections and 387 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

India records lowest Covid cases at 19,556 since July, 301 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

India records lowest Covid cases at 19,556 since July, 301 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India added only 19,556 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since early July, according to Health Ministry data released this morning. The country's total number is now at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published
Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine [Video]

Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine

Passengers who arrived from United Kingdom on December 22 have been sent to institutional quarantine in the wake of new coronavirus strain. "Govt should have informed us before. Didn't passengers board..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News [Video]

India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News

India on Monday announced that it will temporarily ban flights from UK to the country after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain. The Ministry of Civil..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published