Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide death toll passes 1.5m

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide death toll passes 1.5m

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide death toll passes 1.5m

The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 60,617, as more than 65 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 90 lakh [Video]

India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 90 lakh

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 04, India reported single-day spike of 36,594 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 540 deaths in the same period..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
A Third Of Kids With COVID-19 Are Asymptomatic [Video]

A Third Of Kids With COVID-19 Are Asymptomatic

One of the few bright spots of the coronavirus pandemic has been among children. Although severe illness and death have occurred, most children are spared the most serious outcomes. Studies have shown..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
India's COVID tally crosses 95 lakh-mark with 35,551 new cases [Video]

India's COVID tally crosses 95 lakh-mark with 35,551 new cases

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 95 lakh-mark on December 03 after reporting 35,551 new infections over the last 24 hours. 526 fatalities linked with the novel coronavirus was recorded in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published