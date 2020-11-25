Dolly Parton Hosting 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' On CBS

Tune In! There's An All-Day Dolly Parton Christmas Takeover on CMT This Saturday, December 5



Cozy up for movies like Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors and Steel Magnolias, famous Dolly Parton music videos, and a whole lot more. Credit: Southern Living Duration: 01:05 Published 3 days ago

Dolly Parton was desperate to have Miley Cyrus on her Christmas album



According to Dolly Parton, she was intent on having Miley Cyrus feature on her Christmas album. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:25 Published 4 days ago